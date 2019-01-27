Alzheimer’s and other dementia cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join us to learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others.

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting this educational program at Hawkins Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 6, at 2 PM. Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. This program is free and open to the public.