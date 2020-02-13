The La Porte City Women’s Club will be learning about the history and struggle of our fore mothers who worked diligently for seventy-two years to get the 19th amendment added to the U.S. Constitution that gave women in the U.S. the right to vote. Maureen White, chairwoman of the Cedar Falls/Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee, will be the speaker. Her presentation is 30-40 minutes in length. Anyone who is interested in hearing about this long, persistent demand for the right for women to vote is welcome to attend, women and men.

The speaker begins at 7 PM, the evening of February 17, at the Veterans Memorial Hall in La Porte City. You are welcome to join us for social time at 6 PM and for dinner at 6:30. The meal is $10, please make a reservation by calling 319-239-3808. Visitors and women considering joining Women’s Club are always welcome at club meetings.