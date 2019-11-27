THANK YOU

The family of Lee & Barb Reinhardt would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for every single thing that was done to make their graveside service–and the family reunion–a beautiful event. Special thanks to The Progress Review, Melissa Sauer, Rick Foss, Nancy Jones, the American Legion, Kramer’s Sausage Co., Bill Starr, Bancroft’s Flowers, Pat Purdy and the precious ladies of the United Methodist Church. Planning these events, from the East Coast, was no easy task & we are eternally grateful for every hand that helped make this a special time for our family. We send blessings right back to all of you.

The family of Catherine (Katie) Schmitz would like to thank family and friends for all the memorials, cards, flowers and plants following the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff of La Porte City Specialty Care and Dr. Renaud for the loving care provided mom over the past several years and to MercyOne for her care in the hospital. Also thanks to Hagarty, Waychoff, Grarup Funeral Home, Fr. Seda, Karen and the choir of St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel for help with her services and the ladies of St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel for help with the funeral dinner. Your kind expressions of sympathy will always be remembered.

Dan & Donna Schmitz

Dick & Monica Schmitz

Ann & Dan Gardner

Andy & Elisia Schmitz

HELP WANTED

Union CSD is accepting applications for Dysart-Geneseo Elementary Custodian. Flexible 3 hour position with time of day to be determined. Application deadline until filled. Contact Person: Michel Timmer, Director of Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation. 319-342-3286. Send application materials to: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651