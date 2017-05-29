At a meeting earlier this month, the Union Community School Board of Directors approved the 2017-2018 school calendar. It’s a calendar with three significant changes from previous years.

Gone are the days split between a half day of attendance for students and an afternoon of professional development for school staff. Citing the need to preserve instructional time for students, the elimination of half days of school for students was a recommendation made by Superintendent Travis Fleshner and endorsed by the school board.

Instead of several half days of professional development scheduled throughout the year, Once the school year is underway, Union teachers will instead receive five full days of inservice, one each in September, October and January, to accompany two days in April.

The 2017-18 school year also marks a change in the scheduling of Parent-Teacher Conferences. In recent years, the district has held the first round of conferences within the first few weeks of school. Next year, the first round of Parent-Teacher Conferences get pushed back to November.

The other major calendar change for next year is the scheduling of a full week for Spring Break, which will take place in mid-March of 2018.

Next year, the first day of school for students is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Barring any postponements or cancellations, the last day of school is slated for Thursday, May 31, 2018. Should any school make-up days be needed, they will added starting on June 1, 2018.

2017-18 School Calendar

First Day of School:

August 23, 2017

Winter Break:

December 23 – January 2

Spring Break:

March 10-18, 2018

Last Day of School:

May 31, 2018