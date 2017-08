ALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH THEM ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS:

Standard 3.5 mm stereo headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod or computer. These can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.

1 three-ring binder (1-1/2”)

Lined, loose leaf notebook paper

1 spiral notebook

Pens and pencils

Set of 5 multi-colored file folders

Each teacher will distribute a list of supplies needed for a specific class the first day of the course.