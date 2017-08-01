Please Note

• Pencils – Decorative pencils do not necessarily sharpen well. We recommend plain yellow pencils.

• Crayons – The Crayola brand is preferred in the lower grades.

• Scissors – The Fiskars brand is preferred because of quality and durability.

• Art Boxes – Please send the small plastic flip-top.

• Expo brand preferred for whiteboard markers. These will be used daily by each student for math.

Kindergarten

5-24 count Crayola crayons

2 bottles (4 oz.) Elmer’s Glue (white only)

3-2 pocket folders (1 each, red, blue, green)

2-70 page spiral notebooks (1 green & 1 blue)

1 set washable markers and a coloring book for inside recess

24-presharpened pencils

1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded points

1-Art box (plastic)

1-Book bag

8-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

2 boxes Ziploc® bags (snack, qt. or gal.)

2-Primary Mead Journals K-2

1 pair headphones (no ear buds)

Optional: 3-boxes Kleenex®, Clorox wipes®

First Grade

Scissors – Fiskars

24-#2 yellow pencils, Ticonderoga or Dixon brand

2-24 count Crayola crayons

1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)

3-large glue sticks

4-two pocket folders (1 each red, blue, yellow, green)

1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)

Art box

1 set universal headphones for personal use

6 Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

3-large erasers

2-highlighters

1 pad Post-it notes

2 boxes Ziploc® bags (1qt. & 1 gal.)

Optional: 2-boxes Kleenex®

Second Grade

2-24-count Crayola crayons

Scissors

24-#2 pencils

Erasers – 2 large, preferably white

1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)

1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)

2-vinyl two pocket folders (red and blue)

1-two pocket folder for art

1 set of washable markers

1 set of colored pencils

1-large or 2 regular glue sticks

1- art box

2-fine point (not extra fine) black permanent Sharpie markers

3-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®

Third Grade

2-large glue sticks

1 pkg. wide rule looseleaf notebook paper

1-bottle Elmer’s Glue

1 pkg. Post-it Notes®

24-#2 pencils (yellow)

1-1 subject spiral notebook, wide lined

2-composition notebooks

2-2 pocket folder (no prongs)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

1-set colored pencils

Scissors

Art box

2-pens

2-thin highlighters

1 set universal headphones for personal use

6-Expo markers for personal whiteboard use

1 box qt. or sandwich size Ziploc® bags

Optional: 3 boxes Kleenex®, Clorox wipes®

Fourth Grade

1 pkg. wide-lined loose leaf paper

24- #2 pencils & pkg. of pencil top erasers

Ruler with inches & centimeters

Scissors

Art box

3 pkg. of 3×3 sticky notes

3-large glue sticks

1-4 oz bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1-8 count colored pencils

3-compostition notebooks

2 thin highlighters, any color

5-2 pocket folders

3-1” three-ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)

2-spiral notebooks

1-24 count Crayola crayons

2-pens for checking

6-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®

Fifth Grade

Checking pens, any color

Ruler with inches and centimeters

Scissors

Art box

1 set colored pencils

1-4 oz. bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1 large glue stick

#2 Pencils and pencil top erasers

5-70 page spiral notebooks (1 each red, green, blue, purple, black)

5-2 pocket folders (1 each red, green, blue, purple, black)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

2-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®