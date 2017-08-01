Please Note
• Pencils – Decorative pencils do not necessarily sharpen well. We recommend plain yellow pencils.
• Crayons – The Crayola brand is preferred in the lower grades.
• Scissors – The Fiskars brand is preferred because of quality and durability.
• Art Boxes – Please send the small plastic flip-top.
• Expo brand preferred for whiteboard markers. These will be used daily by each student for math.
Kindergarten
5-24 count Crayola crayons
2 bottles (4 oz.) Elmer’s Glue (white only)
3-2 pocket folders (1 each, red, blue, green)
2-70 page spiral notebooks (1 green & 1 blue)
1 set washable markers and a coloring book for inside recess
24-presharpened pencils
1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded points
1-Art box (plastic)
1-Book bag
8-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
2 boxes Ziploc® bags (snack, qt. or gal.)
2-Primary Mead Journals K-2
1 pair headphones (no ear buds)
Optional: 3-boxes Kleenex®, Clorox wipes®
First Grade
Scissors – Fiskars
24-#2 yellow pencils, Ticonderoga or Dixon brand
2-24 count Crayola crayons
1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)
3-large glue sticks
4-two pocket folders (1 each red, blue, yellow, green)
1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)
Art box
1 set universal headphones for personal use
6 Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
3-large erasers
2-highlighters
1 pad Post-it notes
2 boxes Ziploc® bags (1qt. & 1 gal.)
Optional: 2-boxes Kleenex®
Second Grade
2-24-count Crayola crayons
Scissors
24-#2 pencils
Erasers – 2 large, preferably white
1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)
1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)
2-vinyl two pocket folders (red and blue)
1-two pocket folder for art
1 set of washable markers
1 set of colored pencils
1-large or 2 regular glue sticks
1- art box
2-fine point (not extra fine) black permanent Sharpie markers
3-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®
Third Grade
2-large glue sticks
1 pkg. wide rule looseleaf notebook paper
1-bottle Elmer’s Glue
1 pkg. Post-it Notes®
24-#2 pencils (yellow)
1-1 subject spiral notebook, wide lined
2-composition notebooks
2-2 pocket folder (no prongs)
1-24 count Crayola crayons
1-set colored pencils
Scissors
Art box
2-pens
2-thin highlighters
1 set universal headphones for personal use
6-Expo markers for personal whiteboard use
1 box qt. or sandwich size Ziploc® bags
Optional: 3 boxes Kleenex®, Clorox wipes®
Fourth Grade
1 pkg. wide-lined loose leaf paper
24- #2 pencils & pkg. of pencil top erasers
Ruler with inches & centimeters
Scissors
Art box
3 pkg. of 3×3 sticky notes
3-large glue sticks
1-4 oz bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)
1-8 count colored pencils
3-compostition notebooks
2 thin highlighters, any color
5-2 pocket folders
3-1” three-ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)
2-spiral notebooks
1-24 count Crayola crayons
2-pens for checking
6-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®
Fifth Grade
Checking pens, any color
Ruler with inches and centimeters
Scissors
Art box
1 set colored pencils
1-4 oz. bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)
1 large glue stick
#2 Pencils and pencil top erasers
5-70 page spiral notebooks (1 each red, green, blue, purple, black)
5-2 pocket folders (1 each red, green, blue, purple, black)
1-24 count Crayola crayons
2-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
Optional: 2 boxes Kleenex®