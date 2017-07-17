Dubuque Wahlert broke open a scoreless game with an eight run ouburst in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Union Knights, 9-3, in Class 3A substate play in Manchester on July 14. Dubuque Wahlert broke open a scoreless game with an eight run ouburst in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Union Knights, 9-3, in Class 3A substate play in Manchester on July 14.

The Knights tallied a single run in the fifth and Koby Alper’s double drove in two more in the seventh, but it was not enough to catch the Golden Eagles, who advanced to play region host Manchester on July 17.

Union completed the 2017 season with a 9-20 record.