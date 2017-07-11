The Union Knights closed out their regular season with a 10-8 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg, their ninth overall against 19 defeats. Much of the damage on offense for Union was done in the third and fifth innings. It was a five run third inning that staked the Knights to an early 6-1 advantage.

After a pair of two run innings for Sumner-Fredericksburg cut the Union lead to 6-5, the Knights responded in the top of the fifth with a four run outburst to push the lead back to five, 10-5 in Union’s favor. Sumner-Fredericksburg answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but 10-8 was as close as the score would get.

On Friday, Union begins postseason play in West Delaware against Dubuque Wahlert, a team sporting a 21-13 record on the season as of July 6. The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of District 6 host West Delaware (19-14) and Independence (16-17) on Monday, July 17.