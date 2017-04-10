Off like a shot at the 1:00 PM whistle on April 8, La Porte City Specialty Care’s annual Easter Egg Hunt was over in a matter of minutes. In addition to the treat-filled eggs painstakingly prepared by the facility’s residents, families enjoyed classic Spring weather, warm and windy, for this La Porte City tradition. For additional photos, logon to The Progress Review’s Facebook page.
