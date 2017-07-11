A young East Marshall squad sporting a modest 15-17 regular season record bounced the Union Knights out of postseason play with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings. Starting one junior, six sophomores and three freshman, including starting pitcher Kodie Hoskey, the Mustangs took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning.

With time running out, Kaitlin Holschlag scored the tying run in the sixth inning to draw the Knights even at 2-2. As the game moved into extra innings, Union’s Emma Peters made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, robbing the Mustangs of a game-winning hit with a beautiful sliding catch in right field with two runners aboard.

Union was unable to build any offensive momentum, however, converting 10 hits and 6 walks into only two runs. In the bottom of the tenth inning, East Marshall got the clutch game-winning base hit it needed to complete the upset, 3-2, and bring the Union season to a close.

Senior Peyton Parker’s stellar high school pitching career came to an end after allowing just four hits and one earned run in her final appearance in the circle for the Knights. Union completed the 2017 season with a 22-11 overall record. With the victory, East Marshall advanced to face Vinton-Shellsburg (13-27) in the regional semi-final, a 7-0 winner over South Tama (2-32).