The 2017 Union High School Senior Spotlights book contains the profiles of 75 Union High School seniors published in The Progress Review during the 2016-17 school year. For a limited time, you can get a copy of this commemorative keepsake item FREE with the purchase of a new subscription (or new gift subscription) to The Progress Review.

A subscription to The Progress Review makes a great graduation gift for new college students who want to keep in touch with their home town and get the latest news, scores and results from Union High School. Take advantage of this special offer before it expires on May 31, 2017. New subscriptions for college students can be purchased now to receive the free Senior Spotlights book. Because you can choose the starting date for new print edition subscription purchased with this special offer, the mailing address of your college student can be forwarded to The Progress Review in August, or as soon as it is known.

Not interested in the free book offer? You can still purchase a copy of the Senior Spotlights book for $17.12, which includes tax and shipping.

Free Senior Spotlights Book Offer

Purchase a Senior Spotlights Book

If you’re not interested in the free book offer and just want to purchase a copy of the 2017 Union High School Senior Spotlights book, click on the Buy Now button below.