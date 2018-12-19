By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee

6 ”For a child has been born for us, a son given to us; authority rests upon his shoulders; and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.“ ~ Isaiah 9:6

While growing up, I waited with anticipation for the Wish Book to arrive – we actually received two versions from different stores. I would pour over these books for hours with pencil and papers making a list and checking it twice. Sometimes I would cross off some ideas while adding others. Never would I even consider the thought of underwear or socks, even though these are exactly what I needed and filled most of the boxes under the tree. Socks and underwear were far from glamourous and most days were hidden from view. I wanted the things I could show off and enjoy.

When we consider the gifts we want versus the gifts we need or deserve, God comes from a different point of reference. The child in the manger is not a gift that was high on the list of hopes and dreams of people in Jesus’ day. They wanted something more grand – along the lines of Kings David and Solomon. They wished to show off their might and authority to the world. They opened their scrolls to prophets such as Isaiah and Malachi, to dream of God’s redeeming power which would transform this tired old world.

Also, please note that the vision given by Isaiah was not a personal wish list (no me or mine), instead we find the words given to us in the plural. The sense here is that God’s redeeming work comes to transforms not only people, but even more so families, communities and the world. The gift was not given in a vacuum; God’s work of forgiveness took the form of a mission which was to reach beyond the individual so that God’s love may grow.

The gift is the Christ child is just the beginning of the story. The impact this gift has upon us is likewise a small seed waiting to grow in our hearts. A seed kept to itself will sooner or later die. But this gift when shared, will not only transform the giver but also the recipient followed by families and communities. Share the story…share the glory…of the gift of Jesus.

May God bless you with the joy of angels, the peace of the shepherds and the love of Jesus.

Dec. 22: 5 PM Worship with Special Christmas Music

Dec. 23: 10 AM Sunday School Program with Fellowship

Dec. 24: 7 PM Christmas Eve Worship of Carols & Candles

Dec. 25: 9 AM Christmas Day Worship/Holy Communion