The annual La Porte City Fire/Rescue report given by Chief Jeff McFarland to the City Council illustrates the demands an ongoing search operation can have on a small, volunteer department. For those reasons, McFarland noted the annual Firefighter of the Year and EMS Person of the Year awards would be presented to the entire department, rather than specific individuals.

“Each year the officers of the department decide on who has extinguished themselves in such a manner to be awarded the firefighter or EMS person of the year based on those criteria. 2018 was a difficult decision, as everyone on the department deserved the award, as everyone went above and beyond this year, especially with the Jake Wilson search. The decision was made that everyone deserved the recognition and a “Department of the Year Award” would be presented to everyone and every member will be recognized with an award at our annual banquet,” he wrote in a seven page report summarizing the department’s 2018 operations.

The department’s commitment to the search for Jake closely echoed that of the community, as every effort was made to locate the autistic 16 year old who disappeared the evening of April 7, 2018 after leaving his home to walk to Wolf Creek. In terms of payroll, department members logged more than 42% of their recorded hours for the year (Nov. 2017 – Oct. 2018), 1,618.5 hours total, during the intense, four month search for Jake Wilson that concluded in August.

In 2018, the department answered 59 calls for fire service, 271 for ambulance. New additions to the department included 11 sets of bunker gear, which have a 10 year life cycle, in addition to a new tanker truck.

“In November, the department was able to replace a 1990 GMC tanker truck with a newer 2018 Freightliner tanker truck. This was purchased from Heiman Fire Equipment in South Dakota and built by Rosenbauer, also in South Dakota. The truck offers advanced safety features and extra compartment space to alleviate some of the equipment storage issues we were experiencing with our old truck. Approximately half of the cost of this new apparatus was made possible by the generosity of the Isle of Capri Casino grant. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support of LPCFR over the years with grant money so we could better equip LPCFR with new equipment and vehicle to better serve the community,” McFarland said in his report.

As he looks to the future, McFarland indicated the need to replace several self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units, which are on year 12 of a projected 15 year lifespan. Space continues to be an issue, he added, as the department must house fire trucks and ambulances in separate facilities. As the older trucks are replaced by newer, larger ones, the garage that houses them has reached its limit. With one of the fire trucks now stored in the ambulance building because of lack of space, fire personnel must literally run down the street with their gear from one garage to the other to respond to calls, creating a potential safety hazard.

“Having one centralized building would be a huge asset in the future,” he wrote.

Still, while 2018 was a challenging year, “With the help and assistance from the City of La Porte City, La Porte City Police Department, Townships, and community members and, most importantly, the 28 dedicated members of the La Porte City Fire Rescue department, the department wouldn’t have been able to meet those challenges,” he concluded.