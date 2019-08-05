The first day of school for students in the Union Community School District will be Friday, August 23, 2019. To view and download a one page summary of the 2019-20 school calendar, click on the link below:
Related Posts
Rhett Peters qualifies for State Tennis meet
May 12, 2018
Pre-diabetes Education Session Offered
January 9, 2013
A Model Performer
February 24, 2016
Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment Seat Open
July 20, 2014
Search the Archives
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop