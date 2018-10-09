This video was originally posted to The Progress Review’s Facebook page on May 16, 2018 with the following summary:

La Porte City residents got a close look at one of the U.S. Army’s workhorse helicopters, as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter did a low flyover Wolf Creek on Wednesday afternoon. The flyover came courtesy of the Army National Guard based out of Davenport. The Chinook has a legendary reputation for a powerful rotor wash, not surprising since the aircraft measures 98 feet in length, longer than a basketball court, when airborne. As the search continues for missing La Porte City teen, Jake Wilson, local officials are hopeful that the turbulence from the helicopter will help agitate the waters of Wolf Creek.

