Blast off into a universe of stories by joining Black Hawk County 4-H staff for weekly interactive science programs! Youth will explore STEM through hands-on play and literacy activities while launching into this engaging astronaut-based curriculum. Weekly topics include: Prepare for Launch; Astronaut Food; Sunny Sunshine; Viewing Space; Galaxies; Orbits; Moon; and Blast Off.

This series of programs begins on Monday, June 17, and is presented each Monday throughout the summer at Hawkins Memorial Libary.

Provided through the Black Hawk County Extension Service, Sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

For more information stop in the library, call 319-342-3025, visit our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.is, or check our events on Facebook. All programs are free of charge.