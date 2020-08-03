LA PORTE CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Transitional Kindergarten
scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic)
1-book bag
2-2 pocket folders (plain colors only)
1 set washable markers and coloring book for inside recess
3-bottles Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)
4-Elmer’s glue sticks
1-8 pk Crayola crayons
2-24 pk Crayola crayons
3-wide line spiral notebooks
8-pencils, plain yellow
2-Expo dry erase chisel or bullet tip markers (not fine point)
Kindergarten
scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic 5”x8”)
4-24 ct Crayola crayons
1 bottle (4 oz.) Elmer’s Glue (white only)
6-glue sticks
2-70 page spiral notebooks (1 each green and blue)
1 set washable markers and coloring book for inside recess
20-presharpened #2 pencils (plain yellow)
2-2 pocket folders (1 each blue and green)
8-Expo markers (black only) for personal whiteboard use
1-book bag, large
2 boxes Ziploc bags (qt. or gal.)
1 pair headphones (no ear buds)
First Grade
scissors (Fiskars) & art box (plastic)
24-#2 yellow pencils, Ticonderoga or Dixon brand
1-24 count Crayola crayons
1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)
2-large glue sticks
2-two pocket folders, any color
1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)
1 set universal headphones for personal use
8 Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1-large eraser
1-highlighter
1 pad of sticky notes
2 boxes Ziploc bags (1qt. & 1 gal.)
Second Grade
scissors (Fiskars) and art box (plastic)
2-24-count Crayola crayons
24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)
2-large erasers, preferably white
2-vinyl two pocket folders (red and blue)
1 set of colored pencils
1-permanent Sharpie marker (extra fine)
4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
1-box Ziploc bags (snack, quart or gallon)
2-glue sticks
1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz., white only)
1-spiral notebook
1-set washable markers
1-composition notebook
Third Grade
scissors (Fiskars) and art box
2-large glue sticks
1 pkg. Post-it Notes
24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)
1-1 subject spiral notebook, wide lined
2-composition notebooks
2-2 pocket folders (no prongs)
1-24 count Crayola crayons
1-set colored pencils
2-pens
2-thin highlighters
1 set universal headphones for personal use
6-Expo markers for personal whiteboard use
1 bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)
Fourth Grade
scissors (Fiskars) and art box
1 pkg. wide-lined loose leaf notebook paper
24- #2 pencils (plain yellow)
1 pkg. pencil top erasers
Ruler with inches & centimeters
3 pkg. of 3×3 sticky notes
3-large glue sticks
1-4 oz bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)
1-8 count colored pencils
5-composition notebooks
2 thin highlighters, any color
5-2 pocket folders
2-1” three-ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)
1-24 count Crayola crayons
2-pens for checking
4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
Fifth Grade
scissors (Fiskars) and art box
4-checking pens (2 red and 2 blue)
1 set colored pencils (8 ct)
1-4 oz. bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)
1 large glue stick
24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)
1 pkg pencil top erasers
5-70 page spiral notebooks (red, blue, green, purple, black)
5-two pocket folders (red, blue, green, purple, black)
2-thin highlighters (any color)
2-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use
1 set universal headphones for personal use
D-G ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – All grades will need standard 3.5mm Stereo Headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE PUT CHILD’S NAME ON ALL ITEMS.
Kindergarten
Large backpack
2 plastic 2 pocket folders
1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess
5-24 packs count Crayola crayons
5 glue sticks
5×8 plastic art box
1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks
12- #2 pencils
4 reg & 4 fine tip Expo dry erase markers
First Grade
Good square eraser
4-24 count pkgs. crayons
Scissors
headphones
1 pkg 3×3 Post-It Notes (any color)
Second Grade
10 sharpened #2 pencils
good square eraser
plastic 5”x8” pencil box
colored pencils
2-24-count box crayons
12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler
4-Elmer’s glue sticks
1 bottle Elmer’s white glue
1 wide-lined spiral notebook
Scissors
4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)
1-4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers for student use (can be colored or black)
Third Grade
4 glue sticks
1 Elmer’s white glue
8- sharpened #2 pencils
1-large eraser
Pencil top erasers
Pointed-end scissors
24 count crayons
10 colored pencils
3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, and yellow)
3 folders (red, blue and yellow)
Case or holder for pencils
2 colored checking pens for student correcting
1 highlighter
Black Expo Dry Erase Markers-chisel tip for student use (can be colored or black)
Fourth Grade
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
1 folder
24-count crayons
10-count colored pencils
Scissors
Black Expo dry erase markers for student use
24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting
1-highlighter
1-large eraser
Pencil top erasers
Plastic pencil box
1-pkg. small Post-it® Notes
Headphones for plugging into computer
Fifth Grade
Headphones for computer use
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
1-composition notebook
1 or 2 pkgs. Post-it® Notes, 3”x3” if possible
Crayons
Colored pencils
Folder of your choice
Black Expo dry erase marker
24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2-erasers
1-pkg. pencil top erasers
Inexpensive colored pens (no black)
Highlighter
Scissors
Elmer’s white glue
Pencil case/box
Optional for student: wireless mouse for Chromebook
UNION MIDDLE SCHOOL – ALL GRADES – Paper (loose leaf), #2 pencils, Pens (black and blue), Earbuds or headphones, Wireless mouse for use with Chromebook (optional), Colored pencils, Scissors, Glue stick, Rubber cement, Flash Drive (optional), Backpack (no rollers) and your Chromebook/charger.
6th Grade
ELA – pocket folder, note cards
Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli) calculator (TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview), blue pocket folder, blue book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) 4 function calculator
Reading – pocket folder, composition notebook
Science – green pocket folder, large green book cover
Social Studies – black pocket folder, XL or jumbo black book cover
Computer – 3-ring 1” clearview binder, 5 divider tabs, 11×14 inexpensive, lightweight hanging frame (info video on Mrs. Driscol’s website: mrsdriscol.weebly.com)
Digital Citizenship – pocket folder
Industrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
7th Grade
ELA – 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers
Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli/Mr. Schmidt) scientific calculator – TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator
Reading – 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers
Science – folder
Social Studies – folder, notebook
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), 5 divider tabs, notes
Careers – folder
FCS – blue folder, 9×12 felt sheet
Industrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
8th Grade
ELA – yellow folder with prongs, composition notebook, red pen, note cards
Math – (Mr. Schmidt) Calculator – TI 30XIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator
Reading – folder, composition notebook
Science – folder
Social Studies – (Moody) folder; (Dunkelberger) folder, notebook
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes
FCS – yellow folder, 2 coordinating pieces of 100% cotton, woven fabric (aka calico) (NO fleece, flannel and cotton kits that stretch), 3/4 yd. (27”) and 1/4 yd. (9”) cut from a bolt, NOT a fat quarter)
Insustrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
UNION HIGH SCHOOL – ALL GRADES – Paper (loose leaf), #2 pencils, Pens (black and blue), Earbuds or headphones, Wireless mouse for use with Chromebook (optional), Flash Drive (optional), and your Chromebook/charger.
ALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH THEM ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS: Standard 3.5 mm stereo headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod or computer. These can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores, 1 three-ring binder (1-1/2”), lined, loose leaf notebook paper, Pens and pencils and your Chromebook/charger. If your Chromebook needs any repair, please drop off at the District Office prior to the start of the school year.
Each teacher will distribute a list of supplies needed for a specific class the first day of the course.