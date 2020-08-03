LA PORTE CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Transitional Kindergarten

scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic)

1-book bag

2-2 pocket folders (plain colors only)

1 set washable markers and coloring book for inside recess

3-bottles Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)

4-Elmer’s glue sticks

1-8 pk Crayola crayons

2-24 pk Crayola crayons

3-wide line spiral notebooks

8-pencils, plain yellow

2-Expo dry erase chisel or bullet tip markers (not fine point)

Kindergarten

scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic 5”x8”)

4-24 ct Crayola crayons

1 bottle (4 oz.) Elmer’s Glue (white only)

6-glue sticks

2-70 page spiral notebooks (1 each green and blue)

1 set washable markers and coloring book for inside recess

20-presharpened #2 pencils (plain yellow)

2-2 pocket folders (1 each blue and green)

8-Expo markers (black only) for personal whiteboard use

1-book bag, large

2 boxes Ziploc bags (qt. or gal.)

1 pair headphones (no ear buds)

First Grade

scissors (Fiskars) & art box (plastic)

24-#2 yellow pencils, Ticonderoga or Dixon brand

1-24 count Crayola crayons

1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)

2-large glue sticks

2-two pocket folders, any color

1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)

1 set universal headphones for personal use

8 Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1-large eraser

1-highlighter

1 pad of sticky notes

2 boxes Ziploc bags (1qt. & 1 gal.)

Second Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box (plastic)

2-24-count Crayola crayons

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

2-large erasers, preferably white

2-vinyl two pocket folders (red and blue)

1 set of colored pencils

1-permanent Sharpie marker (extra fine)

4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

1-box Ziploc bags (snack, quart or gallon)

2-glue sticks

1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz., white only)

1-spiral notebook

1-set washable markers

1-composition notebook

Third Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

2-large glue sticks

1 pkg. Post-it Notes

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

1-1 subject spiral notebook, wide lined

2-composition notebooks

2-2 pocket folders (no prongs)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

1-set colored pencils

2-pens

2-thin highlighters

1 set universal headphones for personal use

6-Expo markers for personal whiteboard use

1 bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)

Fourth Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

1 pkg. wide-lined loose leaf notebook paper

24- #2 pencils (plain yellow)

1 pkg. pencil top erasers

Ruler with inches & centimeters

3 pkg. of 3×3 sticky notes

3-large glue sticks

1-4 oz bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1-8 count colored pencils

5-composition notebooks

2 thin highlighters, any color

5-2 pocket folders

2-1” three-ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

2-pens for checking

4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

Fifth Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

4-checking pens (2 red and 2 blue)

1 set colored pencils (8 ct)

1-4 oz. bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1 large glue stick

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

1 pkg pencil top erasers

5-70 page spiral notebooks (red, blue, green, purple, black)

5-two pocket folders (red, blue, green, purple, black)

2-thin highlighters (any color)

2-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

D-G ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – All grades will need standard 3.5mm Stereo Headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE PUT CHILD’S NAME ON ALL ITEMS.

Kindergarten

Large backpack

2 plastic 2 pocket folders

1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess

5-24 packs count Crayola crayons

5 glue sticks

5×8 plastic art box

1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks

12- #2 pencils

4 reg & 4 fine tip Expo dry erase markers

First Grade

Good square eraser

4-24 count pkgs. crayons

Scissors

headphones

1 pkg 3×3 Post-It Notes (any color)

Second Grade

10 sharpened #2 pencils

good square eraser

plastic 5”x8” pencil box

colored pencils

2-24-count box crayons

12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler

4-Elmer’s glue sticks

1 bottle Elmer’s white glue

1 wide-lined spiral notebook

Scissors

4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)

1-4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers for student use (can be colored or black)

Third Grade

4 glue sticks

1 Elmer’s white glue

8- sharpened #2 pencils

1-large eraser

Pencil top erasers

Pointed-end scissors

24 count crayons

10 colored pencils

3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, and yellow)

3 folders (red, blue and yellow)

Case or holder for pencils

2 colored checking pens for student correcting

1 highlighter

Black Expo Dry Erase Markers-chisel tip for student use (can be colored or black)

Fourth Grade

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

1 folder

24-count crayons

10-count colored pencils

Scissors

Black Expo dry erase markers for student use

24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting

1-highlighter

1-large eraser

Pencil top erasers

Plastic pencil box

1-pkg. small Post-it® Notes

Headphones for plugging into computer

Fifth Grade

Headphones for computer use

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

1-composition notebook

1 or 2 pkgs. Post-it® Notes, 3”x3” if possible

Crayons

Colored pencils

Folder of your choice

Black Expo dry erase marker

24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2-erasers

1-pkg. pencil top erasers

Inexpensive colored pens (no black)

Highlighter

Scissors

Elmer’s white glue

Pencil case/box

Optional for student: wireless mouse for Chromebook

UNION MIDDLE SCHOOL – ALL GRADES – Paper (loose leaf), #2 pencils, Pens (black and blue), Earbuds or headphones, Wireless mouse for use with Chromebook (optional), Colored pencils, Scissors, Glue stick, Rubber cement, Flash Drive (optional), Backpack (no rollers) and your Chromebook/charger.

6th Grade

ELA – pocket folder, note cards

Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli) calculator (TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview), blue pocket folder, blue book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) 4 function calculator

Reading – pocket folder, composition notebook

Science – green pocket folder, large green book cover

Social Studies – black pocket folder, XL or jumbo black book cover

Computer – 3-ring 1” clearview binder, 5 divider tabs, 11×14 inexpensive, lightweight hanging frame (info video on Mrs. Driscol’s website: mrsdriscol.weebly.com)

Digital Citizenship – pocket folder

Industrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

7th Grade

ELA – 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers

Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli/Mr. Schmidt) scientific calculator – TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator

Reading – 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers

Science – folder

Social Studies – folder, notebook

Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), 5 divider tabs, notes

Careers – folder

FCS – blue folder, 9×12 felt sheet

Industrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

8th Grade

ELA – yellow folder with prongs, composition notebook, red pen, note cards

Math – (Mr. Schmidt) Calculator – TI 30XIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator

Reading – folder, composition notebook

Science – folder

Social Studies – (Moody) folder; (Dunkelberger) folder, notebook

Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes

FCS – yellow folder, 2 coordinating pieces of 100% cotton, woven fabric (aka calico) (NO fleece, flannel and cotton kits that stretch), 3/4 yd. (27”) and 1/4 yd. (9”) cut from a bolt, NOT a fat quarter)

Insustrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

UNION HIGH SCHOOL – ALL GRADES – Paper (loose leaf), #2 pencils, Pens (black and blue), Earbuds or headphones, Wireless mouse for use with Chromebook (optional), Flash Drive (optional), and your Chromebook/charger.

ALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH THEM ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS: Standard 3.5 mm stereo headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod or computer. These can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores, 1 three-ring binder (1-1/2”), lined, loose leaf notebook paper, Pens and pencils and your Chromebook/charger. If your Chromebook needs any repair, please drop off at the District Office prior to the start of the school year.

Each teacher will distribute a list of supplies needed for a specific class the first day of the course.