The Black Hawk County 4-H & FFA Fair Board has made the difficult decision to close this year’s county fair to the public due to the ongoing social distancing guidelines and additional precautions for public health.

Fair board president Russell Seekins held a virtual meeting on May 14th and determined the decision was based on an abundance of care and concern for 4-H members, FFA youth, volunteers, and their families. Russell shared, “Our focus and commitment is to the youth of Black Hawk County.”

The fair board along with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County are working to provide opportunities for the 4-H and FFA members to showcase their talents and accomplishments despite closing the fair to the public. 4-H and FFA members will have opportunities to exhibit projects, presentations, abilities, and accomplishments through an adjusted schedule of judging during fair week, July 21-25, 2020.

While the schedule is being refined it will accommodate social distancing guidelines with nonconference judging, video recording, and virtual platforms. More information will become available at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ and sent to members and their families as details are finalized.

The Iowa 4-H Program’s vision and mission statements clearly view youth as partners working with staff and volunteers, as well as full participants in planning and working for individual and community change. Any and all Black Hawk County youth between the ages of 5 and 18 can become members.

To learn more about 4-H or the fair, contact Diane Wolfe, County Youth Coordinator at 319-234-6811.