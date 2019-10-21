Hawkeye Community College has announced the LEAD Certificate Program for 2020, with a series of 10 sessions focused on professional development.

The LEAD Certificate Program was developed with businesses in mind, with topics focused on leadership, problem solving, performance management, and emotional intelligence. Each session builds on the last, with attendees creating action plans to implement each month.

Training topics for the 2020 series include Colors (February 11, 2020), Emotional Intelligence for Leaders (March 10, 2020), Leadership No-No’s that Lead to Legal Issues (April 14, 2020), Problem Solving (May 12, 2020), Performance Management and Evaluation (June 9, 2020), Motivating and Engaging Employees (August 11, 2020), Remarkable Leadership (September 8, 2020), Difficult Conversations: Addressing Difficult Employees (October 13, 2020), Listen to Me: The Top 10 Things Employees Want You to Know About Them (November 10, 2020), and Inspired for Greatness (December 8, 2020).

Sessions meet from 8 AM – 12 PM or 1 – 5 PM on the second Tuesday of the month, February-June and August-December. For more information or to register, call 319-296-4223 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/lead. Space is limited to 25 seats and registration closes on January 31, 2020.