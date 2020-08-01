During the regular meeting of American Legion Post #207 on July 14, 2020, the officers for 2021 were installed by outgoing Commander Rick Calhoon. The new officers are from left, Gary Sheffler, Finance Officer; Terri Calhoon, Adjutant; and Greg Slick, Commander. Photo courtesy of Terri Calhoon.
Related Posts
Council Meeting Moved to Community Center
July 8, 2015
Reminder: real estate taxes due April 30
April 17, 2019
Black Lives Matter: Community Read
July 8, 2020
La Porte City Garage Sales – September 24, 2017
September 21, 2017
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop