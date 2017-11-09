By Pamela Tallman, LPC Specialty Care Administrator

The 35th Annual Craft and Baked Goods Bazaar is on Saturday, November 18th, from 8 AM-4 PM. The 35th Annual Craft and Baked Goods Bazaar is on Saturday, November 18th, from 8 AM-4 PM.

This event is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. We welcome donations of baked goods and craft items from families and community members. The proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for the residents to open on Christmas morning. Donations of craft items can be dropped off in the office anytime between now and the bazaar. Baked goods will be accepted the days prior to the event, up to the day of the event.

This year, again, we will have a raffle for a quilt that was crafted and donated by Nancy Dutler. It is a twin size and is hanging in the front living room for people to see before buying raffle tickets. The tickets remain the same price: $1 each or 6 for $5.

The Craft and Baked Goods Bazaar has carried on the tradition started by Rose Niemeyer-Hartsook, the former director of nursing, and a group of dedicated employees who started this fundraiser in 1982. These individuals determined that Christmas could be much more meaningful and memorable with a just little effort to raise money so each resident could receive a hand-selected, individualized Christmas gift. Over the course of many years, there have been many talented and generous staff, families, and volunteers who have contributed to this event’s success and each year we are amazed at the community’s generosity and support!