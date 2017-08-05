On Sunday, July 30, the Union High School football program welcomed back alumni for a little friendly competition against the 2017 roster of players. In a close game that came down to the last play, it was the alumni who prevailed, 34-33. On Sunday, July 30, the Union High School football program welcomed back alumni for a little friendly competition against the 2017 roster of players. In a close game that came down to the last play, it was the alumni who prevailed, 34-33. In 2016, the Union Knights recorded the second best season in school history, advancing to the Class 2A state championship game where they were defeated by Boyden Hull/Rock Valley. Several of the alumni returning to play on the Union field once again were members of Union’s Class 3A state championship team in 2011.