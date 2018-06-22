The La Porte-Dysart FFA Chapter will again be offering a summer enrichment class this summer that focuses on the natural resources in our area. The 9th Annual Survivor: Hickory Hills will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, July 17-18 at the Hickory Hills county park between La Porte City and Dysart. Activities will include overnight camping in tents, kayaking, hiking, fishing, archery, biking, and nature activities. The event is open to any student who just finished 4th or 5th grades this past school year. The cost is $50 per camper which includes all the food, camping equipment, and activities to make it a fun and memorable event.

The number of campers is limited so if interested please contact Louis Beck at l_beck@union.k12.ia.us or call the Union High School office by June 29.