Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show – UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Friday, January 19 3:00 – 9:00 PM, Saturday, January 20 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, January 21 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Admission: $7.00, Youth 12 and under FREE

Friday Specials: $6.00 All Day, FREE PARKING!

Detailed show information and discount coupons can be found at: http://iowashows.com/ or follow Iowa Shows on Facebook.

Boating and outdoor enthusiasts will get the first look of summer at the 30th Anniversary Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show, presented by Ford, January 19-21 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Marine and recreational vehicle dealers will showcase the state’s largest indoor showroom of dealers and new models. More exhibits and special performances for families and anglers will also be featured and are included with admission to the show.

Boat and RV displays will be featured by over 25 dealers at the Iowa Boat & RV Show. Attendees can shop hundreds of new models at pre-season prices and take advantage of last chance close-out units. Special financing, deferred payments, free option upgrades, extended warranties and other manufacturer incentives and rebates will be offered by many dealers at the show.

Boaters will find pontoons, tritoons, runabouts, ski boats, center consoles, deck boats and personal watercraft. A wide variety of fishing boats will satisfy anglers of all types. Area paddlers can shop kayaks and canoes. Additional marine exhibits include motors, covers, boat repair, marine service and water toys. Pontoons and tritoons remain extremely popular and shoppers will see a full range from smaller fishing units to tritoons powered by up to 400 horsepower outboard motors and features like windshields, wake towers, entertainment layouts and LED lighting.

RV enthusiasts can shop an expanded selection of recreational vehicles showcased by eastern Iowa dealers. This is a one-stop experience to compare models, floor plans and features of light-weight campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and class A & C motorhomes. Popular features include multiple slide-outs and exterior kitchen and storage options.

More exhibits at the Iowa Boat, RV, & Vacation Show include family resorts, U.S. and Canadian fishing camps, Lake Michigan sportfishing charters, campgrounds and tourism destinations. Truck enthusiasts can shop bed liners, toppers, covers, and other accessories. Tow vehicles and golf cars will also be featured. Fishing tackle will be offered at this year’s show with everything for ice fishing and those getting ready for spring action.

A special feature not to miss is T.J. Howell’s Comedy, Juggling, Magic & More Shows all weekend. T.J. gets up-close with juggling and unicycle stunts while his wife, Gail, amazes with her hula hooping skills. The Howells are regular performers at the Tommy Bartlet Shows in the Wisconsin Dells. Shows will be held on the upper north concourse of the UNI-Dome and are included in the price of admission.

Fishing Seminars will offer anglers tips on bass, walleye, and ice fishing. Tournament angler, Glenn Vinton, will share numerous walleye tactics all weekend. Area bass angler, Eric Johnston, will share tips on catching bass in the Cedar Valley. Ice fishing expert and Vexilar representative, Todd Reed, will be on hand Friday and Saturday.