Rehearsals for the 2018 Community Easter Cantata will start on Sunday, January 28, 2018. The cantata chosen this year is Come to the Cross and Remember by Pepper Choplin, a favorite composer of local singers.

Organizers are not looking for professional voices. Qualifications for the joining the chorus are minimal:

you are between 12-105 years old

enjoy singing

enjoy fellowship

have a desire to meet new people

able to attend at least four of the eight practices

enjoy having fun, and last, but not least,

have a desire to add more meaning to the Lenten season

The first practice will be held in La Porte City at St. Paul Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore Street on Sunday, January 28th from 4-5 PM. Practices are scheduled for the following seven Sundays and will alternate between Dysart and La Porte City. Practices in Dysart will be held at the Dysart United Methodist Church, located at 602 Tilford Street.

For additional information about the Cantata, please contact Deb Oliver in Dysart at oliver@netins.net or call 319-476-3031. You may also contact Peg Mullen in La Porte City at pegmullen@lpctel.net or call 319-415-0238.