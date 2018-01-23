Wolf Creek Players bring the story of Alice in Wonderland to the Dysart stage

Wolf Creek Players announces its spring production of Alice In Wonderland with performances on February 9th at 7 PM, 10th at 2 and 7 PM and 11th at 2 PM. Performances will be held at the St. Joe Building, located at 101 Clark St in Dysart.

Alice In Wonderland will be directed by Deb Kloster. The cast is a mixture of experienced actors as well as those making their debut: John Peterson, Richard Arp, Missie Purdy, Reta Callahan, Sherry Reifenstahl, Cheri Driscol, Landen Reed, Brayden Ryan, Christian Ryan, Sandi Hulst, Astrid Hopkins, Madison Martin, Austin Martin, Matt Reifenstahl, Hayden Ocheltree, Jana Ryan, Shawna McCoy, Bailey Brown, Ryan Reifenstahl, Brenna Miller, Garrett Ryan, Ainsley Miller, and Ainsley Reese.

Seating is limited, so reserve your seat by calling 319-239-8660 or email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com for advance tickets.