Hawkins Memorial Library February Book Club Selection

Pigs in Heaven by Barbara Kingsolver is the Book Club selection for February. This is the tale of Turtle and Taylor Greer, a Native American girl and her adoptive mother who have settled in Tucson, Arizona, as they both try to overcome their difficult pasts. But when a lawyer for the Cherokee Nation begins to investigate the adoption, their new life together begins to crumble.

Depicting the clash between fierce family love and tribal law, poverty and means, abandonment and belonging, Pigs in Heaven is a morally wrenching, gently humorous work of fiction that speaks equally to the head and the heart.

Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, February 19, for the discussion.

La Porte City Reads: Did you know?

More than 9,700 people attended Hawkins Memorial Library programs in FY2016*

Hawkins Memorial Library circulated 23,779 items in FY2016

La Porte City residents accounted for 63% of the materials loaned to patrons.

*July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017