Sugar, it’s oh so sweet and tasty. And small amounts are perfectly healthy. However, there is growing evidence that added sugars, particularly fructose, are contributing to health problems.

Years ago, sugar was expensive and candies and desserts were savored on special occasions.

Today, sugar has become readily available and inexpensive. Consumers can find it in many forms including table sugar, beet sugar, high fructose corn syrup, glucose, sucrose, fructose and the list goes on. It’s added to multitudes of products because it boosts flavor at a low cost. And, it’s hidden so well that Americans are eating it in excess.

You can find sugar in whole foods and as an added ingredient. The natural sugar in milks and fruits is fine. It’s the added sugar causing health problems like obesity, fatty liver disease and diabetes. But there is good news. Cutting back or removing added sugars from your diet can cause quick improvements health. The recent studies reported improved glucose metabolism and reduced blood and liver fats for children and adults in less than two weeks!

Join a February Fresh Conversation program to learn more about added sugars. Mark your calendar for February’s program, which will be held at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 1st Street on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 AM. Deb Peska from NEI3A will lead the conversation. Check out the congregate meal site and take part in a meal while you are there. If you are interested in a meal, contact the meal site at 641.484.3839 by 11 AM the day before you attend.

To compliment learning, attendees will sample simple, lower sugar items including fruits, flavored beverages or lower sugar desserts. We’ll share the new food label and decipher how to find the added sugar in food items.

Take 30 minutes for yourself this month and join a Fresh Conversations program for fun, fellowship and food. The program, sponsored by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, is free to attend. New members are always welcome.