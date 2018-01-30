The 2018 Union Dance Team Showcase is scheduled for Friday, February 2nd at 6:30 PM in the Union Middle gymnasium in Dysart. The high school Varsity and Competition teams, as well as the middle school dance team will showcase select routines from this past season. In addition, there will a live pie auction midway through the showcase. Following the program, dancers will host a reception with lemonade and cake in the cafeteria. All proceeds from this event go to support the Union High School and Middle School Dance Teams. Please contact Shelby Graveman, High School Dance Coach, with any questions at shelbygraveman@gmail.com.