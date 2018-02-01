Spice up your reading life! Hawkins Memorial Library is celebrating February with a special display: A Blind Date with a Book. You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Put your trust in fate and pick up a wrapped book and take it home. You decide if it’s a stud or a dud between the covers. And if things don’t work out, just return it – no hurt feelings.

These blind date books are single and ready to mingle, and we’re letting you judge them based simply on the genre. No cost, no long term commitment, and the book won’t stand you up. Take a chance in finding love at first read and accept Hawkins Memorial Library’s invitation for a blind date. Will your dream date be a thriller? A romance? An action packed adventure?