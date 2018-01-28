It’s time to get out of the winter blues and take a step back in time! The Lions Club and Knox Blocks Foundation are hosting a Roaring Twenties “Speakeasy” Party on February 10th, from 7:30 – 11:30 PM at the La Porte City Golf Club and it is going to be the bee’s knees!

There will be some free grub available to soak up the giggle water and hooch you may be consuming! Grab your loot for some casino games, bring your clams for some nifty games, and make sure your gams are well rested for some dancing! It’s going to be the cat’s meow, darling!

Individual tickets are $50 for this one of a kind juice joint party!

Proceeds from the event will support the La Porte City Lions Club (Festival of Trails Celebration) and the Knox Blocks Foundation (providing Owlet Smart Socks to families with newborns).

The La Porte City Lions Club and Knox Blocks Foundation thank you for your support!

For Tickets, contact:

Autumn, Knox Blocks Foundation 319-430-8296

Shawn, LPC Lions Club 319-239-0144

You must have a ticket to get in!