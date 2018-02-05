The Proud Image Chorus, an a capella, non-profit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is now taking reservations for their annual Singing Valentine Event.

Quartets from the group will be available to deliver a rose and sing a song to that special someone at your place of choice. Call 319-291-2806 today to make your reservation for a memory your loved one will never forget! What a wonderful way to say “I love you” – starting at $50.

There are limitations regarding distance (within 30 miles of Waterloo/Cedar Falls) and time restraints (available Tuesday, February 13: 5:30-9:30 PM and Wednesday, February 14: 7:30 AM-3:30 PM and 8-10 PM).