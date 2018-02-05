Eight Union Knights will continue the journey to the State Wrestling Tournament following their performance at the Class 2A Sectional on Saturday. Union’s strength at the lower weights was on display, as the Knights crowned Sectional champions at 106, 120 and 126 and 182.

At 106 pounds, freshman Kolten Crawford set the tone early, advancing to the championship match after recording a first period pin over Brock Eldridge of Independence. Crawford then picked up his 34th win of the season, a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Mike Betterton.

At 120 lbs., Jack Thomsen, Union’s lone wrestler with State Tournament experience, easily advanced while improving his record to 39-2 with a pair of pins.

The Knights had considerably more drama at 126 lbs. Sophomore Lake LeBahn, trailing Vinton’s Carter Weeks late in the match, closed with a flurry of points in the championship match for a stunning reversal of fortune.

Union’s fourth champion of the day, junior Lane Albertsen, had a much easier path in the 182 lb. weight class, which featured on three wrestlers. After receiving byes to the championship match, Albertsen wasted little time, pinning Mitchell McFarland in the first period.

Four other Knights will also advance to the District Meet by virtue of their finishing second in their weight classes.

After dropping a 10-7 decision in the 113 lb. championship match, it looked like senior Payton Hellman’s season might be coming to an end, trailing late in the third period to Independence’s Thomas Matteson. Hellman, though, found an opening and exploited it, pinning Matteson with just 44 seconds remaining in the match.

Also advancing for the Knights are freshman Adam Ahrendsen at 138 lbs., junior Gavin Miller (145) and senior Payton Pelke (160).

As a team, the Knights placed a close second behind Independence. Both teams advanced to team dual competition, with Union assigned the tall task of wrestling at West Delaware against the #3 ranked Hawks on February 6. Results of the match were not available as this edition of The Progress Review went to press.

On Saturday, Union’s eight wrestlers advancing to the District Meet will attempt to qualify for the State Tournament at Independence, where the action will begin at noon.

Team Scores – Class 2A-Sectional 9

1. Independence 232.0

2. Union 216.0

3. Vinton-Shellsburg 170.0

4. East Marshall/GMG 146.0

5. Benton Community 119.0

6. Waterloo Columbus 55.0

Class 2A Sectional 9 Individual Results

Union High School

106 – Kolten Crawford (34-8) placed 1st and scored 22 team points.

Semifinal – Crawford won by fall over Brock Eldridge (I), Fall 1:15

1st Place Match – Crawford won by decision over Mike Betterton (VS), 4-3

113 – Payton Hellman (30-10) placed 2nd and scored 19 team points.

Semifinal – Hellman won by major decision over Jordan Newton (WC), 12-3

1st Place Match – Carson Burchland (EM/GMG) won by decision over Hellman, 10-7

2nd Place Match – Hellman won by fall over Thomas Matteson (I), Fall 5:16

120 – Jack Thomsen (39-2) placed 1st and scored 24 team points.

Semifinal – Thomsen won by fall over Jimmy Mull (VS), Fall 0:53

1st Place Match – Thomsen won by fall over Dane Thompson (EM/GMG), Fall 5:05

126 – Lake LeBahn placed 1st and scored 22 team points.

Semifinal – LeBahn won by fall over Holdyn Griffith (I), Fall 2:57

1st Place Match – LeBahn won by decision over Carter Weeks (VS), Dec 6-5

132 – Jacob Hill (6-7) placed 5th and scored 6 team points.

Quarterfinal – Fischer Crawford (I) won by fall over Hill, Fall 1:05

138 – Adam Ahrendsen (32-13) placed 2nd and scored 18 team points.

Semifinal – Ahrendsen won by fall over Brock Radeke (VS), Fall 4:36

1st Place Match – Matthew Doyle (I) won by decision over Ahrendsen, Dec 3-1

145 – Gavin Miller (9-6) placed 2nd and scored 16 team points.

Semifinal – Miller won by decision over Joe Priebe (I), 2-1

1st Place Match – Scott Betterton (VS) won by major decision over Miller, 10-1

152 – Kaleb Roach (16-16) placed 3rd and scored 14 team points.

Semifinal – Cole Nauman (EM/GMG) won by major decision over Roach, 12-3

3rd Place Match – Roach won by fall over Luke Beyer (VS), Fall 3:38

160 – Payton Pelke (33-12) placed 2nd and scored 15 team points.

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (VS) won by decision over Pelke, 14-8

3rd Place Match – Pelke won by decision over Brody Scheer (BC), 6-1

2nd Place Match – Pelke won by decision over Seth House (I), 7-4

170 – Jon Millard (9-26) placed 4th and scored 9 team points.

Semifinal – Cole Davis (I) won by fall over Millard, Fall 1:00

3rd Place Match – Hunter Shaw (BC) won by fall over Millard, Fall 3:03

182 – Lane Albertsen (32-11) placed 1st and scored 22 team points.

1st Place Match – Albertsen won by fall over Mitchell McFarland (WC), Fall 1:50

195 – Rashawn Williams (26-17) placed 3rd and scored 15 team points.

Semifinal – Williams won by fall over Isrreal Vargas (EM/GMG), Fall 3:25

1st Place Match – Tayten Freidhof (I) won by decision over Williams, Dec 5-1

2nd Place Match – Zacharia Crawford (BC) won by decision over Williams, 4-0

285 – Matt Millard (5-15) placed 3rd and scored 14 team points.

Semifinal – Bryce Timmerman (BC) won by fall over Millard, Fall 1:00

3rd Place Match – Millard won by fall over Grant Ries (VS), Fall 1:53