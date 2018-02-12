American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 invites community members to grab your sweetheart and join them for a delicious Valentine dinner at 6 PM on Saturday, February 17 at Veterans Memorial Hall in La Porte City. The meal features homemade lasagna, salad, garlic bread, desserts and coffee, all for $7 per person. A cash bar will also be offered.

Please make reservations by February 15. Call 319-342-3804 and leave a message with your name and number of attendees, so that there is enough food for all.

Veterans Memorial Hall is located at 302 Cedar Street.