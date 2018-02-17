La Porte City Elementary School will conduct Kindergarten Roundup for students on Friday, April 20 from 9–11 AM. There will be no school for current kindergarten students on that day.

Each March, an informational packet is sent to parents of students expected to attend kindergarten the following school year. The packet includes forms that must be completed and returned to the school before the April 20 Kindergarten Roundup date.

Students entering kindergarten next year must be five years old on or before September 15, 2018. The list of students the school currently has on file is listed below. Parents who expect to enroll a child in kindergarten at La Porte City Elementary School in August are asked to please contact the office at 342-3033 if their child’s name is not listed.

2018-19 Projected La Porte City Elementary School Kindergarten List:

Kearnic Baker, Henry Barlow, Emmitt Belfield, Carli Blake, Tyler Brecher, Macy Buckingham, Michael Bunston, Letty Burns, Brayden Caldwell, Owen Clark, Nikkie Covey, Natalie Craft, Sophia Coleman, Esther DeHart, Brynlee Fisher, Owen Frederiksen, Colton Gardner, Logna Good, Vera Marie Grant, Violet Hanna, Emmett Harp, Amya Hinebaugh, Grant Johnson, Chelsea Juhl, Jace Keegan, Ethan Logan, August Mason, Maverick Medhaug, Alayna Opperman, Kylar Pennell, Marek Pospisil, Spencer Ruzicka, Cael Reiter, Henry Schmitz, Addilyn Stoneman, Tanner Tadych, Carter Thompson, Abel Timmons, Ayden Williams, Rhian Wyss.