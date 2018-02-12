An ensemble from Union High School’s production of “Civil War” has been selected to perform at the All-State Speech Festival. The event is sponsored by the Iowa High School Speech association. Members of the ensemble include Hunter Fleshner, Ben Rempe, Jacob Lowe, Mason Scott, Carter Spore and Levi Gray.

Union High School Vocal Music instructor Tim Mitchell noted that this particular ensemble’s performance was even more remarkable, given that it was primarily self-directed, with minimal adult critique.

The All-State Speech Contest is unique in that all schools in the state compete against each other, regardless of size.

Since 2002, Union musical theatre production numbers have become a constant fixture at the All-State Festival, with 27 entries receiving this prestigious honor.

The All-State Festival will be held on February 17 in Ames. Admission wristbands can be purchased at the Union High School office during normal business hours. The cost is $8 per wristband.