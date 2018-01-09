Three students from the Union Middle School Band program were chosen to participate in the NEIBA Honor Band Concert held at Oelwein High School on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Students chosen for honor band were Gabriel Jesse, son of Christina and Brian Jesse of La Porte City on clarinet, Tristen Prouse (flute), daughter of Aniqa and Garey Prouse of Buckingham and Carlie Spore (euphonium), daughter of Heidi and Chad Spore of Dysart.

Students were chosen from 68 participating schools in the northeast district of Iowa and two bands of 130 players were formed from the selected group of highly qualified middle school musicians. Musicians rehearsed all day Saturday and presented their concert at 5 PM at the Oelwein High School gymnasium.

The two bands were under the direction of Mr. Aaron Nuss of Linn-Mar High School in Cedar Rapids and Mr. Dan Norman of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque.