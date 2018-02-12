Twelve Union High School students volunteered at community non-profits on Friday, February 2nd, to learn about the work these organizations do and give back to their community.

The work began for these students well before the holiday break when they held a penny war which raised about $60. The students took the check to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NE Iowa after volunteering at the NE Iowa Food Bank that morning. Junior, Jenna Steinlage, organized a warm clothing drive for Hospitality House two weeks prior to the trip and the La Porte City community delivered.

“There was an abundance of coats, scarves, hats and boots along with homemade blankets and even newly bought fleece blankets,” said Union Spectrum Advisor, Elizabeth Zondo.

“Thank you to everyone who gave; the items were distributed on Friday night at a community meal,” Zondo said.

Hospitality House was the students last stop that day where they assisted with serving meals and donating the collected goods. Hospitality House serves as a day-time shelter for the community’s homeless population.

Hospitality House was grateful for the act of kindness and responded with the following statement to Union High School, “Thanks to Union High School in La Porte City for the awesome collection of clothing, coats, boots, gloves, scarves and blankets for our guests at Hospitality House and the community meal. You made many, many people happy and warm tonight. Thanks for caring and making a difference.”

To learn more about each of these organizations and how you can volunteer in your community logon to the following websites:

https://www.volunteeriowa.org/

https://www.foodbankiowa.org/

http://www.iowabigs.org/

https://www.facebook.com/CedarValleyHospitalityHouse/