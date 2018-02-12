Considering that winter is hopefully nearing the end, now is the time to think seriously about planting a windbreak, adding to an existing windbreak, planting a few acres to trees, make improvements on your timber or establish some habitat for the wildlife we like to have here in Iowa.

We can assist you with any of the following practices:

Farmstead Windbreak – Must be a minimum of 3 rows – 2 rows conifer trees and 1 row shrubs or 3 rows conifer trees. Cost share is 75% of actual cost not to exceed an actual cost of $25/tree and $4/shrub. The maximum amount of cost share is $1,500/windbreak.

Field Windbreak – Minimum of 1 row trees or shrubs. Cost share is 75% of actual cost not to exceed $450/acre.

Tree Planting – There is a 3 acre minimum for this practice. Cost share is 75% of actual cost not to exceed $450/acre which includes establishing ground cover, trees and tree planting operations, weed and pest control and mowing, disking and spraying.

Timber Stand Improvement – This has a 5 acre minimum. Cost share is 75% of actual cost not to exceed $120/acre for thinning, pruning crop trees, releasing seedlings or young trees.

Conservation Cover – 75% of eligible or estimated cost, whichever is less. It can include preparation costs.

If you have considered doing any of these practices, now is the time to give our office a call and we will be happy to assist you in planning your project. Applications for cost share are available at our office or on line at https://idals.iowa.gov/FARMS.