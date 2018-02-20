Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Black Hawk County and the Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are working with the Hawkins Memorial Library (308 Main Street, La Porte City) to present a new 2018 Gardening Series. Local Master Gardeners and growing experts will present live classes on a variety of gardening and growing topics. Residents and groups from surrounding communities are encouraged to attend.

The 2018 Gardening Series classes are FREE and open to the public. There is no pre-registration and the public may attend as many or few classes as they wish as these class topics are presented as individual units. The classes start at 6:30 PM and run for about one hour with time for questions and answers afterward.

Bees and Butterflies: Growing Great Gardens for Pollinators is scheduled to kick off the series on Wednesday, February 28th. Create a “buzz” in your landscape this year! Learn about the best plants and flowers to plant that will draw at-risk pollinators to your yard and garden.

Creating Year-Round Color in Your Garden will be offered Wednesday, March 14th. Color and beauty in the garden are not just for summer! Learn how using the right flowers, grasses and bushes will make your garden appealing year-round.

Rise and Shine: Getting your Garden Ready for Spring will help you plan for your garden on Wednesday, April 4th. Our Master Gardeners will give you the tips, tricks and tools to help you have the best gardening year ever!

The Top 10 Mistakes Gardeners Make will be a hot topic on Wednesday, April 25th. We’re all guilty of at least one of these common mistakes! Join us for a light-hearted and informative presentation when we talk about some of the most common mistakes and how to correct them.

For more information, contact Steven Eilers, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County Urban Agriculture Specialist at 319-234-6811 or at seilers@iastate.edu.

About Extension:

Iowa State University Extension programs are available to all without regard to race, color, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, sex, marital status, disability, or status as a U.S. veteran. Inquiries can be directed to the Director of Equal Opportunity and Compliance, 3280 Beardshear Hall, (515) 294-7612.