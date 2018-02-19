The Council reviewed the current regulations governing the use of fireworks inside City limits. State law allows the use of fireworks on private property between the hours of 9 AM and 10 PM during two set periods of time- June 1 through July 8 and again from December 10 through January 3. After a brief discussion, the Council elected to snuff out the use of fireworks inside City limits during the first three weeks in June and five days in December. An ordinance will be drafted for consideration at the Council’s next meeting. If approved, the dates for the legal use of fireworks inside city limits each year will be limited to June 22-July 8 and December 15-January 3.

The Council adopted three ordinances related to motor vehicles. The first two, Ordinances 529 and 530, authorize the placement of stop and yield signs at select locations in the Sweet Addition. Ordinance 531 reduces the fee charged for non-payment of parking violations from $10.00 to $5.00, in accordance with the Code of Iowa.

In other business, the Council approved the appointments of Dawn Hendershot and Corey Lorenzen to the La Porte City Economic Development Commission and Jeff Hutton to the City’s Planning & Zoning Commission. A job description for the position of Museum Assistant was also approved.

For the final item of business on the meeting’s agenda, the Council went into a closed session, citing Iowa Code 21.5(1) that states, “the City Council may enter closed session as provided in Section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

Twenty-five minutes later, the Council returned to open session and unanimously approved a motion to accept Julie Grote’s resignation from the La Porte City Fire Rescue Service.