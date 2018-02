At Black Hills Energy, building Strong Communities is one of the four pillars of the company’s community giving. Last week, Senior Community Affairs manager, Laura Roussell presented a check for $1,000 to the La Porte City Lions Club in support of the Festival of Trails Celebration.

“We like to support activities like the La Porte City Festival of Trails because we know that signature events like this build strong community identity and are enjoyed by so many of our customers!” Roussell said.