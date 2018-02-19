At its regular monthly meeting on February 13, La Porte City American Legion Post #207 recognized three outstanding volunteers for their contributions to Legion activities, as Commander Rick Calhoon presented certificates of appreciation to Dee Hutton, KJ Clark and Bob Clark.
Related Posts
Absentee Ballots Available for Nov. 5 Election
October 15, 2013
Picking the Good Life
April 22, 2015
Crossroads Center to Host Pay it Forward Blood Drive
December 26, 2013
Weather
Community Calendar
-
Morning Coffee, Hawkins Library
Monday, February 19 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
-
Seniors in Motion, LPC Community Center
Monday, February 19 2018 @ 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
LPC Community Center
-
Book Club Discussion, Hawkins Library
Monday, February 19 2018 @ 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
-
Union School Board Meeting, UHS Boardroom
Monday, February 19 2018 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
2018 Honor Flight Calendar
2018 Honor Flight Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop