Several thousand Iowans who lost health care coverage when their carrier left the 2018 health insurance market may still be eligible to purchase a plan from Medica on the ACA marketplace through a special enrollment period ending March 1, 2018 through healthcare.gov.

“We believe that there are several thousand Iowans who may have lost coverage due to the departure of Aetna, Wellmark or Gundersen Health Plan from the ACA individual market,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said.

“Those individuals need to sign up before the March 1 special enrollment deadline if they actually do want insurance coverage through the ACA in 2018.”

Iowa’s individual health insurance market has continued to collapse in 2018 due to the structural defects of the ACA that have caused premiums to skyrocket, pricing out nearly all individuals that are not eligible for federal subsidies.

As of February 13, 2018, only 46,563 Iowans had coverage under ACA-compliant policies. 41,742 of those individuals are receiving federal subsidies.

“Overall, we expected roughly 20,000 Iowans to flee the ACA individual health insurance market in 2018 due to skyrocketing costs. Unfortunately, it appears even more Iowans than we anticipated have left the individual market,” Ommen said.

“In Iowa, we expect that roughly 80 percent of the total premiums paid in 2018 to be paid by federal subsidy dollars. I continue to call on Congress to fix this federal problem.”