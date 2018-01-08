In the coming weeks, the La Porte City Lions Club invite the community to participate in events designed to shake off the doldrums of winter and engage the brain. On Saturday, January 20, the La Porte City Golf Club will be the site for a spirited Trivia Night that begins at 6 PM.

The Sunday following the first Trivia Night, January 21, the Lions Club will be hosting a soup luncheon. This event will be held at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall from 11 AM to 1 PM. A multitude of soups will be provided along with other hors d’oeuvres as well as dessert. This event is a free will donation!

Trivia Nights

The Saturday Trivia Nights begin with registration at 6 PM before the contest gets underway at 7 PM. Each team consists of 5-8 players, each paying $10 to participate. Organizers will work to include those who wish to play but do not have enough members to create a full team.

Teams will compete over ten rounds, each round featuring questions from a different categories.

The second Trivia Night is scheduled for February 24. Come early for the soup supper that will be held that evening beginning at 5 PM. Diners are not required to participate in Trivia Night to enjoy the soup supper, but are more than welcome to stick around afterward to watch the craziness.

The La Porte City Lions Club has a long history of helping improve the quality of life in the community and very much appreciates the support it receives. Proceeds from each of these family-friendly events sponsored by the Lions will help fund Club projects that support and benefit the La Porte City community in a variety of ways.

Questions or more information about these events may be directed to Shawn Mehlert at 319-239-0144.