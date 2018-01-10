Dramatized by Kristin Sergel from the stories of A.A. Milne

Audition Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6:00 pm & Sunday, February 4 at 1:00 pm

Auditions will be held in the WCP/BHCT Walker Building at 224 Commercial Street in Waterloo. Interested individuals need only attend one audition session. Neither experience nor membership is required to audition.

Production Dates: April 13-21, 2018

Cast: We are interested in casting a diverse team of actors to bring this timeless piece to the stage. Most roles are age and gender neutral. Final casting will depend on those who audition.

Overview:

Drama ensues when Kanga and Roo join Winnie-the-Pooh and his community of forest friends. Piglet gets caught by Kanga for a bath and playdate. Roo runs away and eats too much candy. Owl and Rabbit try to keep the peace. Christopher Robin works to make sure that everyone behaves themselves. And Winnie-the-Pooh would just like to have a lovely meal of honey…or marmalade.

Additional Details:

WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Scripts are available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 10:00am – 6:00pm) to pick up a script. Questions? Call 319-235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.