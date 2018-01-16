About this Guide:

It takes a coordinated effort on the part of many individuals to provide a comprehensive host of services for residents of the greater La Porte City community. When those services function as they should, the people listed here that work in the various departments and serve as volunteer board members are the ones who deserve our thanks. During the occasional times when they don’t, these same people are the ones who can offer assistance. While the makeup of the various committees reflected on this page have a tendency to change frequently, The Progress Review invites readers to clip and save this page to be used as a future reference.

City Council and Mayor

David Neil, Mayor (1/1/2022) dneil@lpcia.com

Jasmine Gaston (1/1/2020) jgaston@lpcia.com

Kristi Harrill (1/1/2020) kharrill@lpcia.com

Mike Johnson (1/1/2020) mjohnson@lpcia.com

Brent Sadler (1/1/2022) bsadler@lpcia.com

Tim Smith (1/1/2022) tsmith@lpcia.com

2018 City Council Committee Assignments

Finance/Economic Development: Jasmine Gaston & Tim Smith

Legislation/Personnel: Kristi Harrill and Mike Johnson

Public Safety/Emergency Services: Mike Johnson & Brent Sadler

Public Works: Brent Sadler & Jasmine Gaston

Parks/Recreation: Tim Smith & Kristi Harrill

City Hall

202 Main Street

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 AM – 4:30 PM

PHONE: (319) 342-3396

website: lpcia.com

Facebook: facebook.com/laportecityia

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk: lpcclerk@lpctel.net

Amanda Stocks, Deputy Clerk: cityhall@lpctel.net

Police Department

202 Main Street

Office Hours: Mon-Fri 8 AM-4:30 PM

PHONE: (319) 342-2232

FOR EMERGENCY, DIAL 911

Chris Brecher, Interim Police Chief

Katie Davison, Public Safety Records Clerk

Fire/Rescue Department

114 Main Street

Phone: (319) 342-2521

FOR EMERGENCY, DIAL 911

Jeff McFarland, Fire Chief

Julie Grote, Ambulance Captain

Public Works

City Shed – 800 Commercial Street

Hours: Mon-Fri, 7 AM-3:30 PM

PHONE: (319) 342-3323

E-MAIL: lpcpublicworks@lpctel.net

Sam Weich, Public Works Director

Rob Williams, Assistant Public Works Director

Planning and Zoning

The Commission consists of nine members who are qualified by knowledge or experience to act in matters pertaining to the development of a City plan. Terms are for five years and appointed by the Council. Duties include reviewing and making recommendations regarding the adoption or amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and the Development Ordinance which includes subdivision plats, vacation of platted areas, and other land use changes or issues.

Member – Term Expires

Bob Pipho 12/31/2018

Doris Wagner 12/31/2018

Joel Bishop 12/31/2019

Richard Sides 12/31/2020

VACANT 12/31/2020

Vi Neil 12/31/2021

VACANT 12/31/2022

Board of Adjustment

This board consists of five residents appointed by the Council for a five year term. A majority of the members of the Board shall be persons representing the public at large. The duty of this Board is to hear and decide appeals made by residents in regard to adopted development ordinances. Appeals by the public can be made for variances, use exceptions and interpretation of the Code. Meetings and public hearings are scheduled as appeals are made.

Member – Term Expires

Neal Keegan 7/17/2018

Joe Schoenberger 7/17/2019

Terra Wood 7/17/2020

Marc Mahood 7/17/2021

Holly Althof 7/17/2022

Hawkins Memorial Library

308 Main Street

Hours: Mon 8-4; Tue, Thu, Fri 1-6; Wed 1-7; Sat 9-1

Phone: (319) 342-3025

Website: www.laportecity.lib.ia.us

Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

E-Mail: kronschnabel@laportecity.lib.ia.us

The Library Board consists of six members – five of which reside in the City limits and are appointed by the Mayor with Council approval, and one member that resides in rural Black Hawk County, appointed by the Mayor with County Board of Supervisors approval. Duties of these officers is to direct and control all affairs of the Library some of which includes holding regular meetings, hiring of staff, purchases and record keeping. This group meets regularly on the 2nd Monday of the month at 5 PM at Hawkins Memorial Library located at 308 Main Street.

Member – Term Expires

Susan Deaton 7/1/2018

Michael Whittlesey 7/1/2018

Teri Klockner 7/1/2019

Teresa Vopelak 7/1/2020

Jack Aschenbrenner 7/1/2023

Becky Schmitz 7/1/2023

La Porte City Utilities

403 Main Street

Office Hours: Mon-Fri 8 AM-Noon, 1-4:30 PM

Phone: (319) 342-3139

E-mail: lpcutil@lpctel.net

Mike Johnson, Operations Manager

La Porte City Utilities is governed by a three-member Board of Trustees. Trustees are appointed to six year terms by the Mayor and confirmed by the La Porte City Council.

LPC Utilities Board of Trustees – Term Expires

Jon Barz 9/2019

Shawn Mehlert 9/2021

Tami Keune 9/2023

Parks and Recreation

The Parks and Recreation Commission has been created to recommend and review policies, rules, regulations and ordinances relating to City parks, playgrounds, recreational programs and centers. The Commission meets once per month and shall be primarily responsible for developing, organizing and promoting new recreation programs and the establishment of new parks within the City. The Commission shall also make recommendations regarding existing programs and parks within the City.

Member – Term Expires

Kristi Clapp 7/1/2018

Mike Spence 7/1/2018

Julie Grote 7/1/2020

Lindsay Pipho 7/1/2020

Adam Althof 7/1/2020

FFA Ag & Historical Museum

408 Main Street

Phone: (319) 342-3619

Open April – December

Emily Nelson, Museum Director

E-Mail: ffamuseum@lpctel.net

Board members appointed to five year terms by the Mayor and approved by the City Council.

Member – Term Expires

Dean Bostian 10/31/2018

Michelle Keegan 10/31/2019

Theresa Renaud 10/31/2020

Deb Yordt 10/31/2021

Angie Hutton 10/31/2021

George Vopelak 10/31/2022

Louis Beck Ex Officio