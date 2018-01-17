In 2016, a man at a central Florida home care agency began choking. As one staff member raced to call 911, another began efforts to dislodge the food stuck in his windpipe. Back blows and abdominal thrusts, otherwise known as the Heimlich Manuever, were unsuccessful. With time running out, the staff member who called remergency responders returned to the scene with a specialized piece of equipment that had been installed just months earlier.

The Dechoker is a medical device that creates suction to clear the acute upper airway from obstruction in the relief of choking. The Dechoker device can be applied to a choking victim to generate suction that can help remove the acute obstruction, and is intended for use as an aid to family members, healthcare professionals, caregivers, EMTs, restaurant workers or any average user.

In the case of the Florida man, when the paramedics arrived just minutes later, they discovered the choking victim was breathing fine on his own, thanks to the proper administration of the Dechoker.

“Stories like this is part of the reason why I invented, the Dechoker, I believed there needed to be a first aid device that helps save lives and prevented accidental death from choking,” said Alan Carver, founder of Dechoker, LLC.

“As we continue to grow, we will always strive to raise awareness about choking prevention and offer the latest solutions in our market.”

Carver and his company are going beyond just talking about the device, recently gifting four sets of the devices to Union Community Schools.

“They are mounted near the lunchrooms or gymnasiums at each school building for choking emergencies, along with the other emergency equipment of Epipens and AEDs. We will be prepared for choking emergencies thanks to the Dechoker company!” said Cheryl Wiebbecke, a school nurse who works in the Dysart school buildings.

The device comes in three different sizes- adult, child and toddler.