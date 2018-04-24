P & J Equipment has been recognized by Sukup Manufacturing Co. for outstanding sales and customer service for 2018. The company received the Silver Sales Award during the recent dealer meetings at Sukup headquarters in Sheffield, Iowa.

Dealers were recognized with sales achievement awards for high volume sales of Sukup grain handling and storage equipment and/or Sukup Steel Buildings.

Diane Hughes, sales supervisor for Sukup Manufacturing, said award recipients have worked closely with their customers to meet their needs for better grain handling and storage solutions. This year’s awards also included sales of Sukup Steel Buildings.

“Grain Solutions has provided years of superior customer service. We are delighted to recognize their success with this award,” Hughes said.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned business that has been providing top-quality grain handling and storage products to agricultural producers since 1963.

Sukup products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in more than 80 other countries.