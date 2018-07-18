Externship program places former UHS math instructor Tom Laures at John Deere PEC

How many times has a high school teacher heard a student ask, “When will I ever use this?”

The Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program aim to help teachers answer that age-old question.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Advisory Council matched 74 teachers from schools across Iowa with local STEM workplaces for the tenth year of the Iowa STEM Teacher Externships program, the largest summer cohort in the program’s history.

The six-week immersions began this month from one corner of Iowa to another and in a variety of STEM fields. While teachers build new ways to tie state academic standards into the available jobs and skills needed by local workplaces, extern hosts find the help they need to complete significant projects that bring value to the organization.

This year, Tom Laures, a former math teacher at Union High School, is working at John Deere PEC in Waterloo.

Teachers are matched with workplaces near their school districts based on that organization’s needs and the teacher’s skills, STEM content area, and interests. By keeping the matches local, school-business partnerships develop that last throughout the coming school year and beyond, ultimately making students more aware of the skills needed to fill the jobs in the city or community they live in.

Teacher Externships began in the summer of 2009 with a few goals in mind:

Create lasting partnerships between businesses and local schools.

Connect Teacher Extern experience with STEM content and 21st century skills identified in the Iowa Core.

Give students real-world career information about career possibilities right here in Iowa.

Give teachers the opportunity to see and use the latest real-world applications STEM disciplines in a local business or industry.

Teacher Externships are full-time, six-week temporary summer positions in local businesses and agencies for secondary teachers of mathematics, science and/or technology. Teachers earn a stipend of up to $4,800 (including two days of professional development), as well as one graduate credit through the University of Northern Iowa’s Continuing Education program.

“By matching the teachers’ skills and abilities with the goals of the extern host there is a tremendous return on the investment of time and effort put into the Externship,” said Jason Lang, who manages the STEM Teacher Externships Program.

Jason’s wife, Meghan Lang, is the Program coordinator and observes that “the teachers often focus on the content knowledge that may be needed in the workplace setting. Instead they very quickly recognize that the jobs of the future are also about 21st Century Skills. The workforce of tomorrow is all about creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication.”

Since 2009, the program has been partly funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources REAP-CEP, along with cost-share investments by Iowa business and industry partners. This year’s contributions from workplace hosts totals approximately $160,000 in addition to the STEM Council’s matching investment.

For more information about Iowa STEM Teacher Externships, visit www.IowaSTEM.gov/Externships, and see where all the Externships are happening his summer.

About the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council: Established in July 2011 via Governor’s Executive Order, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is a public-private partnership of educators, companies, and Iowa students and families addressing policies and programs designed to improve Iowa’s educational system focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The STEM Council works to engage and prepare students for a career-ready workforce path, regain the state’s historic leadership position in education and provide a vital competitive economic advantage now, and for the future, to ensure that every Iowa student has access to world-class STEM education opportunities. The 47-member STEM Council is chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds and Accumold President and CEO Roger Hargens. For more information, visit www.IowaSTEM.gov.